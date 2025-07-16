Daft Punk Partner With Pleasures On New Bookends, Dart Board, Soccer Ball

Pleasures, the streetwear brand whose designs are often inspired by music, have been teasing a collection with Daft Punk over the past few months. After throwing a pop-up event in Los Angeles over the weekend, the Daft Punk x Pleasures collaboration is now live online, featuring a bunch of clothes along with items like bookends shaped like robot helmets, a dart board with the band's logo, a soccer ball, a wallet, gaming pads, and lots of apparel.

The clothing in the new Pleasures drop references a lot of Daft Punk's early records. There's a t-shirt printed with the humanoid dog from their 1997 Spike Jonze-directed "Da Funk" video. There's a button-down and shorts with all-over print lifted from their 2001 anime movie Interstella 5555. There's a shirt with all the commands uttered in 2005's "Technologic." (Did you know Human After All recently turned 20?) There's even some clothes with the cover of their 2003 remix album Daft Club. It's a lot!

Shop the collab here and see some photos below.