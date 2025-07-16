Skip to Content
Los Campesinos! Turn Down $60k Airbnb Deal: “Free Palestine. Eat The Rich.”

11:12 AM EDT on July 16, 2025

Martyna Bannister

Los Campesinos!, the beloved Welsh indie-pop icons who've dunked on right-wing ideologies many times in song and elsewhere, were apparently recently asked by Airbnb to use one of their songs in an advertisement. Yesterday the band tweeted that they turned down the $60,000 deal because of the company's impact on the worldwide housing crisis, and because of the rental properties they offer on Israeli-occupied territory.

"In April we declined an offer of $60,000 to license a song of ours to an Airbnb commercial," Los Campesinos! wrote. "Airbnb continues to make money from stolen Palestinian land and contributes to the housing crisis worldwide. We do not wish to promote or profit from this. Free Palestine. Eat the Rich."

In a follow-up post, the band added: "We’re sharing this because we have found similar acts of solidarity and protest by our peers to be inspiring. Every time an artist takes a principled stance it makes it easier for the next artist to do the same."

Airbnb has long been a target of the Boycott, Divestment, And Sanctions (BDS) movement, with BDS citing the rentals Airbnb offers in "illegal Israeli settlements built on stolen Palestinian land." In 2019, Airbnb shared in a statement that they have "always opposed the BDS movement" and have "never boycotted Israel, Israeli businesses, or the more than 20,000 Israeli hosts who are active on the Airbnb platform." Today, years into Israel's genocidal military campaign against Palestine, there are still thousands and thousands of Airbnb listings available in Tel Aviv alone.

See LC!'s tweets below.

