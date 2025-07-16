Skip to Content
Gwar Share PSA About Trump Bill’s Threat To Public Media

10:57 AM EDT on July 16, 2025

Shawn Stanley

Donald Trump and his various cronies in all three branches of the federal government are currently dismantling virtually every aspect of American society, and public media is one of the many thins that they've got in their crosshairs. Yesterday, the Senate passed the Rescissions Act, a new law that will eliminate $9 billion in government spending, including $1.1 billion in pre-approved funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which disperses money to publicly funded TV and radio stations across the country. That law, which will now go back to the House for a final vote, could force many rural stations off the air. Gwar ain't having it.

On Tuesday, blood-spurting Richmond comedy-thrash institution Gwar shared an Instagram PSA from frontman Blothar The Berserker. Blothar urged Gwar fans to urge Congress not to decimate public broadcasting, and his words were surprisingly mostly serious, though he still used his stage voice. That PSA did not stop the Senate's passage of the bill. (The vote was a 50-50 tie, with JD Vance casting the tiebreaker, as PBS reports.) But at least we know that Gwar are on the right side of history here.

Gwar's new EP The Return Of Gor Gor and its accompanying comic book are out 7/25 on Pit Records, and they're touring this fall with Helmet, the Dwarves, and Blood Vulture. Learn more about the efforts to protect public media here.

