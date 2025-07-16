Robert Plant Announces New Album Saving Grace: Hear Him Cover Low’s “Everybody’s Song”

Back in 2020, Robert Plant and his backing band Saving Grace shared a live cover of Low's "Everybody's Song," continuing the Led Zeppelin singer's long history of appreciating the Duluth indie rock/slowcore heroes. Now, the studio version of that cover has become the lead single for Plant's new album.

Out in September, Saving Grace will be Plant's first album since his 2021 reunion with Alison Krauss, Raise The Roof. I'd call it his first solo outing since 2017's Carry Fire except he's billing it as very much a band effort; the album is named after the group, after all, and the cover art gives fellow vocalist Suzi Dian near-equal billing. (It says "with Suzi Dian.") The Saving Grace lineup also includes drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown.

Plant calls the Saving Grace LP "a song book of the lost and found." It has Plant and friends tackling tunes by Memphis Minnie, Moby Grape's Bob Mosley, Blind Willie Johnson, the Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, and more. There are some traditionals on there too, including a version of "As I Roved Out" arranged by Sam Amidon. Robert Edridge-Waks directed an animated video for "Everybody's Song" incorporating the buffalo from the Saving Grace album art, which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Chevrolet"

02 "As I Roved Out"

03 "It's A Beautiful Day Today"

04 "Soul Of A Man"

05 "Ticket Taker"

06 "I Never Will Marry"

07 "Higher Rock"

08 "Too Far From You"

09 "Everybody's Song"

10 "Gospel Plough"

TOUR DATES:

07/17 - Vienne, FR @ Théâtre Antique

07/19 - Salon-de-Provence, FR @ Château de l'Empéri

07/21 - Marciac, FR @ Jazz in Marciac

07/23 - Carcassonne, FR @ Festival de Carcassonne - Theatre Jean Deschamps

07/26 - Granada, ES @ Palacio De Congresos De Granada

07/28 - Valencia, ES @ Palau de les Arts

07/30 - Barcelona, ES @ Teatro Liceo - Milleni Concert Series

10/30 - Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre Wheeling

11/02 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville

11/03 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

11/06 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

11/08 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11/10 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/12 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic

11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

11/15 - Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

11/18 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

11/19 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/21 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox

11/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ United Theater on Broadway

Saving Grace is out 9/26 via Nonesuch. Pre-order it here.