Poliça Announce New Album Dreams Go: Hear The Title Track

We last heard from Minneapolis indie-synthpop veterans Poliça three years ago, when they released their Madness album. Earlier this year, Poliça performed at a Bernie Sanders rally in Wisconsin. Now, they're coming back with a new album called Dreams Go. They recorded it at Minnesota's Pachyderm Studios, the place where Nirvana cut In Utero. Ryan Olson, Poliça's co-founder and longtime producer, worked on the record, and they also got some help from Swedish techno producer Peder Mannerfelt. That marked Poliça's last time recording with bassist Chris Bierden, who has lost the ability to play after being diagnosed with glioblastoma.

The situation with Chris Bierden must've cast a heavy shadow over Poliça, who have since enlisted longtime collaborator Alex Nutter as their touring bassist. They've shared their Dreams Go title track, which bandleader Channy Leaneagh describes as "an anthem for the dreams we swallow, bury away while life goes on without them." It's combines a big, heartfelt melody with some clean, sweeping production. Below, check out that song, a video of the band playing it live at Greenroom in Minneapolis, and the Dreams Go tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Carlines"

02 "Wound Up"

03 "Revival"

04 "Creeping"

05 "Wasted Me"

06 "Li5a"

07 "She Knows Me"

08 "Dreams Go"

Dreams Go is out 10/17 on Memphis Industries.