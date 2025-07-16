Tomorrowland Is In Flames A Day Before Festival Begins

Every year, the gigantic EDM festival Tomorrowland draws about 70,000 people to the Belgian city of Boom. This year's edition is set to begin on Friday, and its lineup includes big names like David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and Charlotte de Witte. But there's one big problem: It's on fire.

Today, the main stage of Tomorrowland burned down completely, for reasons that are not currently clear. In videos of the blaze, you can hear the sound of fireworks, so a pyrotechnics accident seems possible. DJ reports that firefighters have not been able to control it, and authorities have warned local residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

Thankfully, fans are not yet on site. According to the Daily Mirror, about 1,000 employees are there, though no injuries have been reported yet. A festival spokesperson tells the newspaper, "Our priority now is the safety of our visitors and those in the surrounding area." The site has been evacuated, and Boom's mayor has canceled his vacation.

BREAKING: A fire has broken out on the @tomorrowland mainstage, one day ahead of the festival. pic.twitter.com/kXXYgYnmI9 — We Rave You (@weraveyou) July 16, 2025

UPDATE: The festival has shared a statement, clarifying that the campsites are opening tomorrow and they're working toward a solution to make the festival weekend happen. Here's they said: