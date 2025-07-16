Dancehall Announce New Album 100% Music: Hear “Fun”

The London trio Dancehall don't play dancehall music, and they only sound a little bit like that Modest Mouse song "Dance Hall." As heard on "Fun," the much more aptly titled lead single from their forthcoming album 100% Music, it's more like chipper, radio-friendly pop-rock that takes a brief detour into noise-rock after an a cappella break that resembles Drowning Pool's "Bodies" (the whispered "Let the bodies hit the floor" part).

Singer and bassist Tim Smithen shared this take on the track:

"Fun" is a cynical reflection on growth and growing up / from being an unseen teen of the 90s to an undiagnosed spicy brain adult of the 2020s. I’m realising that the weight of social perception, public image and self importance was present in both eras just now it’s recorded forever.

If this sounds like a two-and-a-half-minute journey you'd like to embark on, you may do so below — which is probably how you'll want to hear this band because good luck finding them by typing "Dancehall" into your streaming service of choice!

TRACKLIST:

01 "Fun"

02 "Slimer"

03 "Modern Age"

04 "I Want"

05 "Goonie Smack"

06 "What, This?"

07 "Miami"

08 "Love Yrself"

09 "Open Door"

10 "South Coast"

11 "Mouths"

12 "East v West"

100% Music is out 10/24 via Vibe/Anti-Vibe.