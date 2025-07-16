múm – “Only Songbirds Have A Sweet Tooth”

Icelandic indietronica/post-rock band múm announced last month that History Of Silence, their first studio album in over a decade, would arrive this September. They broke the news with the very pretty and atmospheric "Mild At Heart," and today they're back with another single with a great title, "Only Songbirds Have A Sweet Tooth."

"Only Songbirds Have A Sweet Tooth" showcases múm's knack for cobbling together analog and digital elements. The track begins with a wash of delicately plucked strings that get progressively distorted and choppy as it progresses. "It's easily the most light hearted song on the album," the band's Örvar Smárason says in a press release. "Lots of sunshine, four-track cassette beat, mangled guitar, wonky bass and distorted vocals. It starts with the sound we recorded from a camera flash going off, so it literally begins with a burst of light."

Listen to "Only Songbirds Have A Sweet Tooth" below.

History Of Silence is out 9/19 via Morr Music.