Asher White – “Why I Bought The House”

This year Asher White, she of the prolific self-released Bandcamp discography, announced her signing to Joyful Noise for the new album 8 Tips For Full Catastrophe Living. We get to hear a third single from the album today to follow "Kratom Headache Girls Night" and "Beers With My Name On Them."

The new song is a lovely and sometimes-chaotic piano-pop tune called "Why I Bought The House," and it comes with this statement from from White. "It's written from the perspective of a girlboss whose girlboss mindset has begun to rot and is just starting to look like conquest. Her dreams of flipping houses, of assimilating into a neighborhood in the city, are becoming dubious and condescending."

White and Adrian Ocone directed a video for "Why I Bought The House," and you can watch it below.

8 Tips For Full Catastrophe Living is out 9/12 via Joyful Noise.