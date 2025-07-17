Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch The It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley Documentary Trailer

9:12 PM EDT on July 16, 2025

A Jeff Buckley documentary is on the way. It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley debuted at Sundance back in January, and now it's arriving in theaters next month. Magnolia Pictures released the trailer today.

The Amy Berg-directed film has archival footage of the late singer-songwriter as well as interviews with people from his life: his mother Mary Guibert, his former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, his former bandmates, and his former peers like Aimee Mann.

“It’s difficult to imagine a time when I wasn’t attempting to make the Jeff Buckley doc,” Berg said in a statement. “It’s been on my bucket list since I made my first film in 2006. And maybe, since I first heard Grace in 1994. It changed my life forever. It literally became the 'tear that hangs inside my soul forever.'”

The documentary follows a distasteful commemorative effort last year when a real estate agent and concert booker turned Buckley's house into a "tribute" Airbnb. Anyway, watch the trailer below.

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley hits theaters 8/8.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Dope Frontman Takes Issue With Chuck D & John Densmore’s New Project doPE

January 26, 2026
News

Neil Young Reasserts Amazon Boycott, Gifts Entire Catalog To Greenland

January 26, 2026
News

Jejune Reunite For Surprise First Show In 27 Years

January 26, 2026
News

Pharrell Williams Knighted By French President Emmanuel Macron

January 26, 2026
News

Sly & Robbie’s Sly Dunbar Dead At 73

January 26, 2026
News

Alex Honnold’s Taipei Skyscraper Climbing Playlist Was “Mostly Tool”

January 26, 2026