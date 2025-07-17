Watch The It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley Documentary Trailer

A Jeff Buckley documentary is on the way. It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley debuted at Sundance back in January, and now it's arriving in theaters next month. Magnolia Pictures released the trailer today.

The Amy Berg-directed film has archival footage of the late singer-songwriter as well as interviews with people from his life: his mother Mary Guibert, his former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, his former bandmates, and his former peers like Aimee Mann.

“It’s difficult to imagine a time when I wasn’t attempting to make the Jeff Buckley doc,” Berg said in a statement. “It’s been on my bucket list since I made my first film in 2006. And maybe, since I first heard Grace in 1994. It changed my life forever. It literally became the 'tear that hangs inside my soul forever.'”

The documentary follows a distasteful commemorative effort last year when a real estate agent and concert booker turned Buckley's house into a "tribute" Airbnb. Anyway, watch the trailer below.

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley hits theaters 8/8.