Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Scarlet Rae Announces New No Heavy Goodbyes EP: Hear “The Reason I Could Sleep Forever”

9:22 PM EDT on July 16, 2025

In December, Scarlet Rae signed to Bayonet and released the great tune "Bleu." Today, the NYC indie rocker is back to announce her new EP No Heavy Goodbyes and unveil the dark single "The Reason I Could Sleep Forever."

"This song comes from the weird quiet place where you’re not exactly okay, but not giving up either," Rae says, continuing:

It’s about being emotionally and physically depleted, questioning everything, and realizing how much we really are our own worst enemy. The first verse walks you through sorta a spiritual confusion I was experiencing around the idea of the afterlife. I’d light candles and stare directly into them, desperately trying to get some sort of connection through the flame, then instantly switch into like an atheist mindset, feeling so confused on what’s real or not.

There’s definitely a directness in this song, but it’s not necessarily a surrender. I understand the temptation to disappear, but I would never do that to the people I love. The song lives in that sorta limbo.

I want to be honest about understanding the temptation to disappear, without romanticizing it.

Watch the Alexander Ryan-directed music video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "A World Where She Left Me Out"
02 "The Reason I Could Sleep Forever"
03 "Bleu"
04 "Light Dose"
05 "Call Off The Day"

No Heavy Goodbyes is out 9/19 Bayonet Records.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Alchemist – “Lord Protect Me” (Feat. Roc Marciano)

January 26, 2026
New Music

Bory – “Living Proof”

January 26, 2026
New Music

Guv – “Blue Jade”

January 26, 2026
New Music

King Tuff Announces New Album MOO: Hear “Twisted On A Train”

January 26, 2026
New Music

Stream Emily Robb’s Soundtrack For The Space Between Attack And Decay

January 23, 2026
New Music

PawPaw Rod – “The Get Back”

January 23, 2026