Scarlet Rae Announces New No Heavy Goodbyes EP: Hear “The Reason I Could Sleep Forever”

In December, Scarlet Rae signed to Bayonet and released the great tune "Bleu." Today, the NYC indie rocker is back to announce her new EP No Heavy Goodbyes and unveil the dark single "The Reason I Could Sleep Forever."

"This song comes from the weird quiet place where you’re not exactly okay, but not giving up either," Rae says, continuing:

It’s about being emotionally and physically depleted, questioning everything, and realizing how much we really are our own worst enemy. The first verse walks you through sorta a spiritual confusion I was experiencing around the idea of the afterlife. I’d light candles and stare directly into them, desperately trying to get some sort of connection through the flame, then instantly switch into like an atheist mindset, feeling so confused on what’s real or not. There’s definitely a directness in this song, but it’s not necessarily a surrender. I understand the temptation to disappear, but I would never do that to the people I love. The song lives in that sorta limbo. I want to be honest about understanding the temptation to disappear, without romanticizing it.

Watch the Alexander Ryan-directed music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "A World Where She Left Me Out"

02 "The Reason I Could Sleep Forever"

03 "Bleu"

04 "Light Dose"

05 "Call Off The Day"

No Heavy Goodbyes is out 9/19 Bayonet Records.