TTSSFU Announces New EP Blown: Hear “Call U Back”

9:41 PM EDT on July 16, 2025

Tasmin Stephens has been releasing intriguing, dreamy earworms under the moniker TTSSFU since 2021, and today the British musician is announcing a new EP called Blown. The chic, catchy lead single "Call U Back" is as promising as possible.

"'Call U Back' is a song about when you really like someone and you chase them around to try and make it work, but end up just making a fool of yourself by holding onto the slightest chance of it working," Stephens explains. "When you listen to it, imagine you’re drunk on a night out at the point that things slowly start to just feel awful..."

Making a fool of yourself has never sounded as cool as it does here. Her amusing Spotify bio steals nepo baby valor by joking that her dad is the drummer of AC/DC and her grandfather was Leonard Cohen, but Stereogum's vast fact-checking department has confirmed she's just playing around. Check out "Call U Back" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Cat Piss Junkie"
02 "Forever"
03 "Sick"
04 "Everything"
05 "Call U Back"
06 "Weekend"
07 "Being Young"

Blown is out 8/29 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.

Henry Collier

Read More:

