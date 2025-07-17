Steve Miller Band Cancels Entire Tour Over Potential For Disastrous Weather

You might have noticed that the weather has been fucked up lately. It's been happening everywhere -- floods, droughts, extreme temperatures, fires, storms. Steve Miller has certainly noticed. Miller's Steve Miller Band are a venerable classic rock institution that were contentiously inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016. They have been a touring staple since the '60s. But 81-year-old Miller, the group's namesake and only consistent member, does not want to be on the road right now, dealing with persistently apocalyptic weather.

The Steve Miller Band played their most recent gig in Thackerville, Oklahoma back in February. They had plans to hit the road again in August, spending the rest of 2025 playing casinos, outdoor amphitheaters, state fairs, and venues like that. On Instagram last night, Miller announced that he's canceling the tour, citing "the combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires," as well as his own "instinct." Miller doesn't want to expose himself, his band, his crew, or his audience to the risks of traveling through North America under those conditions.

In his Instagram announcement, Miller seems to hint at the possibility that he's done with touring entirely: "Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again." It makes sense, since nobody thinks the weather is going to get better anytime soon. Here's what he wrote: