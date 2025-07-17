Skip to Content
Wu-Tang Bring Out Slick Rick, Havoc, Redman, Big Daddy Kane, Lil’ Kim, & More At MSG

12:11 PM EDT on July 17, 2025

Wu-Tang Clan have just a couple nights left of what they say will be their final tour. The eight surviving members of the iconic rap crew -- RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, and Method Man -- had their hometown show at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night with openers Run The Jewels, and they made it a memorable one with a whole bunch of guest appearances.

Ghostface and Raekwon brought the LOX (Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch) and Mobb Deep's Havoc to do their own dedicated segment in the show. Lil Cease joined Method Man for a rendition of the latter's Biggie collab "The What." Redman, Lil Kim, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, and SWV also all made appearances throughout the show. See some highlights below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=EAZbiGMXcmk
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMMMTiGgUfS/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMMqbJcAdTo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMMqZAWu5f4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMMMuR0R9vj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMMlCIRtE59/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMMdkCPsiQ6/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

NYC Democratic nominee for mayor Zohran Mamdani was also at the show, but he sadly didn't perform any of his old Mr. Cardamom songs. But he did meet RZA and El-P backstage, just hours after hanging out with Bernie Sanders:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMNdz-Ix73Y/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

 
https://www.instagram.com/p/DMLRDLystEH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

