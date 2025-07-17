Spiritual Cramp Announce New Album Rude: Hear “At My Funeral”

San Francisco punk rock swag-stompers Spiritual Cramp were one of our coolest bands long before they released their self-titled 2023 full-length debut. In the time since that album's release, Spiritual Cramp maintained their cool and stayed busy. They toured hard. They teamed up with White Reaper for a split single. Guitarist Nate Punty joined the Bay Area hardcore punk supergroup Fentanyl. And now Spiritual Cramp are coming back with another LP.

This fall, Spiritual Cramp will release Rude, the new album that they recorded with big-deal indie rock producer John Congleton. Sharon Van Etten, another Congleton collaborator, sings a duet with frontman Michael Bingham on a track called "You've Got My Number." All the members of the and helped out writing the songs this time, after Bingham and bassist Michael Fenton held those duties down on previous records. Today, they share "At My Funeral," a crunching, garage-influenced beast of a track about the feeling that nobody's going to be bummed out when you die: "At my funeral, nobody came/ Everybody knew my shit was lame."

Director Sean Stout's "At My Funeral" video is supposedly an homage to the Pharcyde's Spike Jonze-directed "Drop" video. In that video, Jonze filmed the Pharcyde lip-syncing their lyrics backwards and then put the footage in reverse. That doesn't happen in the "At My Funderal" clip; Michael Bingham does everything forwards. It's still pretty fun. Bingham brings a boombox and dances like a fool all across San Francisco. Check out that clip and the Rude tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I’m An Anarchist"

02 "Go Back Home"

03 "At My Funeral"

04 "Automatic"

05 "You’ve Got My Number" (feat. Sharon Van Etten)

06 "I Hate The Way I Look"

07 "Interlude"

08 "Violence In The Super Market"

09 "True Love (Is Hard To Find)"

10 "Crazy"

11 "Young Offenders"

12 "New Religion "

13 "People Don’t Change"

Rude is out 10/24 on Blue Grape Music.