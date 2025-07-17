Eminem Gets Stans Trailer, Happy Gilmore 2 Tease, Justin Bieber Credit, Ray Romano Tribute

Everything's coming up Eminem. There have been many times over the years when Marshall Mathers was inescapable. This summer is one of those times, but not for the usual reasons like hit songs or controversial lyrics.

Stans, Eminem's documentary about zealous fandom, is coming to theaters in a few weeks. A trailer for the movie hit the internet this week, and it looks like it will be less about the people who stan Eminem (the term, of course, derives from his Marshall Mathers LP classic "Stan") and more about the weight of being famous. Watch the trailer below.

That's not the only movie Eminem has coming out. Em can be seen acting in a trailer for Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2, not yet posted to the company's socials but circulating online. That means the movie boasts at least three music icons (Eminem, Bad Bunny, and Adam Sandler).

Elsewhere in the pop culture sphere, Eminem has a writing credit on "Yukon" from Justin Bieber's new surprise album SWAG because Bieber interpolates the lyrics "get a move on, like a U-Haul" from Em's song "Untitled." 2 Chainz and Mobb Deep's Havoc are also credited on the song, as are the writers behind the 1957 Danny & The Juniors hit "At The Hop."

Justin Bieber just dropped Swag — and Eminem is credited as a writer on the song "Yukon." Why? JB interpolated Em's line "get a move on, like a U-Haul" from "Untitled." Also credited: 2 Chainz & Havoc.

But wait! There's more! How about Ray Romano performing "Lose Yourself" at a live-band karaoke Saturday night? This was during the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe:

On Kylie Kelce's podcast Not Gonna Lie last week, Ed Sheeran said the loudest a crowd has ever become at one of his shows was when he brought Eminem onstage with him at Ford Field in Detroit:

"We brought on #Eminem, and that was the loudest I've ever heard a crowd — like, anywhere in the world," Ed Sheeran told Kelce of a 2023 performance in the rapper's home city of Detroit.

Lastly, Eminem's daughter, the influencer Hailie Jade, revealed a photo of her baby Elliott (Eminem's grandson!) wearing a onesie designed to look like the superhero costume from the "Without Me" video:

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shares a new photo of her baby boy Elliott rocking his superhero onesie, which matches his grandfather's superhero fit from the "Without Me" music video.

This concludes your Marshall Mathers ephemera update.