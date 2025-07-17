Skip to Content
LA’s Mayan Theater Is Closing After 35 Years

3:18 PM EDT on July 17, 2025

Mayan Theater

|Carol M. Highsmith

The Mayan Theater, the iconic downtown Los Angeles venue, is closing down. "It is with heavy yet grateful hearts that we announce The Mayan will be closing its doors at the end of September, after 35 unforgettable years," the venue wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week. "To our loyal patrons, community, and friends: thank you for your unwavering support, your trust, and the countless memories we've created together. You made every night truly special."

Designed by the renowned LA architect Stiles Clements, the Mayan opened in August 1927 as a performance arts theater, specializing in musical theater. It remained well-preserved throughout the decades -- appearing in numerous films -- and in 1990, it reopened as a night club and music venue. (From 1971 to 1989, it was owned by pornographic filmmaker Carlos Tobalina, who used it as an adult theater.) Today's statement didn't explain why the venue was shutting down.

The Mayan Theater will be hosting dance parties every Saturday night from now until Sept. 13. See the statement below.

