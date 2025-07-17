Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks And Lindsey Buckingham Tease Reunion, Or At Least Truce

In 2018, Fleetwood Mac fired Lindsey Buckingham. That was crazy! Buckingham was not a founding member of Fleetwood Mac, but he was essentially their co-leader, and he wrote and sang lead on many of their greatest songs. Fleetwood Mac's history was famously tumultuous, but it was still wild to kick the guy out after all those years. The group had only just played at a MusiCares event in New York with Buckingham, and they quickly headed out on the road with Mike Campbell, of Tom Petty's Heartbreakers, and Neil Finn, of Crowded House, taking Buckingham's place in their lineup. It would be Fleetwood Mac's final tour.

Fleetwood Mac singer/keyboardist Christie McVie passed away suddenly in 2022, and her friend and bandmate Stevie Nicks later confirmed that her death meant the end of Fleetwood Mac. People in that group tend to tell different stories, but pretty much everyone seemingly agrees on the reason for Lindsey Buckingham's firing: Stevie Nicks didn't want to deal with him anymore. Just last year, Nicks offered her explanation, which wasn't much different from Buckingham's version. But now Nicks, Buckingham, and their former bandmate Mick Fleetwood are all teasing the idea that they might be getting together, or at least that they might be cool with one another in some capacity.

Before Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, they were a couple, and they were also musical collaborators. In 1973, Buckingham and Nicks released a collaborative album called Buckingham Nicks. It was a commercial failure, but Mick Fleetwood heard it when an engineer at LA's Sound City studio used it to demonstrate the speakers. Fleetwood Mac needed a new guitarist at the time, and they invited Buckingham to join. Buckingham agreed, but only if Nicks could come along. In 1975, Fleetwood Mac released a hugely successful self-titled album, their first with both Buckingham and Nicks; that LP celebrated its 50th anniversary just last week. Then lots and lots and lots of other stuff happened.

This afternoon, Stevie Nicks tweeted a graphic with the line "And if you go forward..." Half an hour later, Buckingham tweeted his own graphic, with the line "I'll meet you there."

Together, those two quotes form a lyric from "Frozen Love," a song from the 1973 Buckingham Nicks album. Yesterday, Mick Fleetwood posted an Instagram video of himself vibing out to that song, with the caption "Magic then, magic now." He's right. "Frozen Love" rocks.

So something is happening here. This could all just be a teaser for a Buckingham Nicks reissue. The album is still not on streaming services yet (though you can stream Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham's covers tribute from last year). Stevie Nicks is also working on a new solo album, her first in more than a decade, so it could also have something to do with that. Whatever the end goal might be, it's amazing to think that these two crazy kids have once again found some kind of peace at ages 75 and 77. Life is long, and it never loses its capacity to surprise.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=t6sfWg386yg

UPDATE: There's now a billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles featuring the duo’s original album cover and a release date of Sept. 19. The 1973 LP isn't on streaming services — maybe it will be soon?

https://twitter.com/kajolswife/status/1947411276306780433?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw