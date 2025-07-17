Skip to Content
runo plum – “Lemon Garland”

7:05 PM EDT on July 17, 2025

Earlier this year runo plum teamed up with Hovvdy for "Shooting Star." The pairing made sense, as the Minnesota-based singer-songwriter makes soft, sweeping indie tunes similar to the Texas duo's. Her new one "Lemon Garland" is out today, and it comes with the news of her Winspear signing.

"This song is me dreaming and longing for friendship," plum explains of "Lemon Garland." "I imagine living in a giant old house in the middle of the woods, hosting my friends and feeling pure bliss. I’ve had little glimpses of this over the past few years but I currently live pretty isolated from the world. There’s a beautiful 12 string on this that adds such fullness to the song, which feels really representative of the community/friendship theme."

The music video is a dreamy encapsulation of this idea; plum's squad get together in nature to eat cake, put flowers in their hair, and spin around in gorgeous dresses. It looks like a superb time. Watch below.

Alexa Vicius

