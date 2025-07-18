AraabMuzik Announces New Album Electronic Dream 2: Hear “3 AM”

Back in 2011, the Rhode Island-born, New York-based producer AraabMuzik released his album Electronic Dream, and I happened to write its Pitchfork Best New Music review. At the time, Araab was best-known as a rap producer, making punishing beats for Cam'ron and his extended Diplomats crew and posting occasional videos where he showed off all the things that he could do with an MPC. On Electronic Dream, Araab fused that style with electronic dance music, and it made for an intense, anxious, exciting fusion. Now, AraabMusic is coming back with that record's sequel, Electronic Dream 2.

It's been a while since we've heard from AraabMuzik. The last time that he appeared on this website was in 2016, when he was shot during an attempted robbery. It was the second time that happened to him. That same year, Araab released Dream World, his most recent solo album until now. The lead single was the Kelela collaboration "Final Hour." After its release, Kelela said that the track was an unfinished demo from years earlier and that she hadn't given permission for its release. Araab claimed that the track was leaked by its distributor, who also leaked an early version of Electronic Dream 2.

That version of Electronic Dream 2 never came out. Last year, AraabMuzik put out his soundtrack for Harmony Korine's , and he also collaborated with New York rapper Dave East on a project called Living Proof. Nine years after that initial leak, AraabMuzik is finally ready to release Electronic Dream 2. Its lead single is the moody, ominous six-minute track "3 AM," which probably would be best heard in the middle of the night, when you're slightly faded and lost in a strange city. Fourteen years after the first Electronic Dream, AraabMusik's sound remains singular. Below, check out "3 AM" and the Electronic Dream 2 tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Someone Like You"

02 "Lost In Time"

03 "Circles"

04 "Deep Side"

05 "Perfect Silence"

06 "Run Off"

07 "Galaxies"

08 "Til You Drop"

09 "3AM"

10 "Reach Out"

11 "My Way"

12 "Half A World Away"

Electronic Dream 2 is out 8/1 on Genre Defying Entertainment/D Productions.