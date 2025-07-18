Sublime Share “Ensenada” From First New Album In 30 Years

A little over a year ago, Sublime released their first song in 28 years. It featured a verse from the late frontman Bradley Nowell and another from his son Jakob, who is now lead vocalist of the group alongside original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson. Today, they've returned with a new song, their first original single with Jakob as the frontman, called "Ensenada." And it sounds like classic Sublime!

Have you gone through a breakup recently? "Ensenada" might just be the liberating sleazeball summer anthem for you: "I want don't want to be your man no more/ I just want to make love to a whore." And, it doesn't stop there. "And as the day is long/ Something I can promise ya/ That if I was the motherfuckin' president/ I'd hire 20 strippers for my cabinet," goes another unforgettable line. "Ensenada," is a feat of sunshiney ska-punk absurdism.

In a statement, Jakob Nowell said on the single:

Ensenada and the new music we’re working on is inspired by old Sublime material. You can’t match something from that 90s era -– it was such a moment in time. This feels like an epilogue, a thank you to all of the fans and everyone who’s supported Sublime. Our goal with “Ensenada” was not to replicate anything, but from my perspective its more like a tribute to my uncles Bud and Eric and the inspiration they give me. It’s organic and we have a good time. We did a bunch of jams, dove into the old catalog, and the more it felt like fun—throwing it all together and seeing what sticks—the more we knew that was the right move. Creating genuine music that reflects your life and times... people tap into that, and then you look around and realize, wow, look at all the love we’ve found.

Watch the video for "Ensenada" below.

TOUR DATES:

07/20 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

07/26-27 – Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour

08/14-16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fear, Loathing, and Sublime in Las Vegas

08/21 – New York, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage

08/22 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

08/23 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/12 – Redmond, WA @ The End of Summer Presented by 107.7 The End

09/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now

09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Evolution Festival

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Mission Bayfest