News

Wet Leg Beat Oasis To #1, Release moisturizer Bonus Track “hi from me”

2:16 PM EDT on July 18, 2025

Oasis might have had an unbelievable reunion after 16 years, but that hasn't stopped Wet Leg from swooping in to seize the #1 spot on the UK album chart with moisturizer. Last week, Oasis' singles compilation Time Flies...1994-2009 returned to the chart at #1 for the first time since 2010, and it was close to holding on to that ranking. But it seems that to lock in their win, Wet Leg had a trick up their sleeve... or, rather, under their arms?

Apparently, there are a lot of sickos out there that are disturbed by lead vocalist Rhian Teasdale's armpit hair and have voiced those concerns online. Thursday, as a final strategy to clinch their chart victory, Teasdale promised that if Wet Leg were to beat out the Britpop titans, she would shave her armpits. She wrote, "it’s only fair that you sacrifice the #1 glory of your man duo if you want to rid me of my fluff-tuffts." It seems people might have been very eager to see Teasdale deforest her underarms because today moisturizer debuted at #1. This is the group's second #1 album in the UK after also topping the chart in 2022 with their self-titled debut.

God forbid the Isle of Wight pop weirdos make a catchy sophomore return and have healthy pits. I'm all for a fair bet, but I say fuck 'em. Viva la pits!

On top of that, Wet Leg also just released a deluxe digital version of moisturizer that features an unreleased track "hi from me" and five live versions. That edition of the album is only available for purchase, not streaming, so buy it here if you want to hear the extra song.

