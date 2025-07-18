Young Nudy Announces New Album Paradise: Hear “Iced Tea” (Feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat)

Two years ago, the prolific, consistently interesting Atlanta rapper Young Nudy scored his biggest-ever hit when he collaborated with his cousin 21 Savage on "Peaches & Eggplant," a track from his album Gumbo. Last year, Nudy teamed up with his longtime producer Pi'erre Bourne for their Sli’merre 2 project. Now, Young Nudy has yet another album on the way. On the lead single, he's got 21 Savage and the Memphis rap cult hero Project Pat.

Young Nudy's new album Paradise is coming next month. On lead single "Iced Tea," Nudy, 21 Savage, and Project Pat all go in over a foggy, warped beat from producer Coupe. Pat does the hook, and he goes absolutely crazy on it. This is some excellently stoned, idiosyncratic street rap. Pat doesn't appear in the unbelievably ugly video, but we do get plenty of eye-wrecking CGI lips. "BTA," the loose track that Nudy released a few weeks ago, will be on Paradise, too. Check out both songs below.

Speaking of Project Pat, I strongly recommend checking out the culture-clash spectacle of his set at the DIY hardcore fest Sound And Fury last weekend.

Paradise is out 8/8 on RCA.