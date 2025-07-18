Skip to Content
Zach Bryan – “Madeline” (Feat. Gabriella Rose)

2:49 PM EDT on July 18, 2025

Zach Bryan releases new music in irregular spurts, but lately the outpourings have been ramping up. Early this month the alt-country superstar dropped three new songs, and he hasn't waited long to put out another one. "Madeline" is a stripped-down duet with Gabriella Rose. The two of them sound brilliant together — his voice rugged, hers sweet — over an arrangement that leaves out the drums in pursuit of minimalist beauty. This one's in and out in two and a half minutes, and if you listen below, that time will be well-spent.

