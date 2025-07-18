she’s green Announce New EP Chrysalis: Hear “Willow”

she's green is a Minneapolis five-piece that makes entrancing shoegaze -- think the Sundays and the Cocteau Twins. They've shared their newest single "Willow," which is as sprawling and verdant as its title suggests. The new track also announced that their second EP Chrysalis, the follow-up to 2023's Wisteria, is coming out August 15 via Photo Finish.

"Willow" is a song built for all seasons, an easy soundtrack to melt underneath the ruthless summer sun or wistfully look out the window mid-storm. "Let the seasons crawl/ We can learn to start again," Zofia Smith sings in a purplish guitar haze. Kevin Seebeck's pummeling drums with Teddy Nordvold's unrelenting bass are a striking frame for Smith's gossamer voice with Liam Armstrong and Raines Lucas' entangled guitars. It's both delicate and austere like a pinned iridescent butterfly.

“‘Willow’ reflects on our dying relationship with the natural world—a relationship that’s not always loving, but formative nonetheless,” the band said of the song.

Watch the video, directed by Liam Armstrong, for "Willow" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Graze"

02 "Willow"

03 "Figurines"

04 "Silhouettes"

05 "Little Birds"

Chrysalis EP is out 8/15. Pre-order it here.