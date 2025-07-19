Skip to Content
Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album Don’t Tap The Glass Out Monday

9:51 AM EDT on July 19, 2025

Earlier this week Tyler, The Creator brought his Chromakopia World Tour to New York. Last night was the fourth and final show in the city and he used it as an opportunity to announce a new album called Don’t Tap The Glass, and it's dropping on Monday (July 21).

At the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the rapper had an entire Don’t Tap The Glass-themed installation as fans were leaving the show. He also set up an amusing website — donttaptheglass.com — with merch.

Tyler's been posting about July 21 all week. Pusha T quote-tweeted one of the teasers with the eyes emoji, which could mean he's either really excited for it or he's a feature. Since the October release of Chromakopia, Tyler has freestyled over Kendrick Lamar’s “Hey Now,” received praise from Iggy Pop, debuted the Doechii collab “Get Right” at Paris Fashion Week, and produced Maxo Kream's “Cracc At 15.”

@barclayscenter Surprise!! #donttaptheglass #tylerthecreator #tylerconcert ♬ On The Dance Floor (Instrumental) - BLVKSHP

MONDAY

JULY 21

— T (@tylerthecreator) July 18, 2025

👀 https://t.co/C1CZQIQCIA

— King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 18, 2025

Read More:

