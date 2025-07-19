Skip to Content
Clipse React To Labubu's Demon Energy

10:44 AM EDT on July 19, 2025

Even though I'm a Zoomer I have successfully avoided the Labubu craze. Like other normal people, I find adults being excited over expensive plush toys rather unsettling. Clipse, who just released the much-hyped new album Let God Sort Em Out, seem to feel the same way. In a new video, the hip-hop duo react to a Labubu for some reason.

Unlike other celebrities who are stoked about the collectible monster elves, Pusha T and Malice are visibly suspicious of the Labubu; Malice specifically appears almost disturbed, with fans pointing out he recognizes its demonic energy. (A social media theory has linked Labubu to the Mesopotamian demon Pazazu.) Labubus have been this summer's ubiquitous promo trail prop – with actresses like Sarah Jessica Parker and Lena Dunham being asked to contend with them in TikTok interviews – but did anyone really think Clipse would have anything to say except "This is culturally inappropriate"?

Clipse’s "So Be It" disses Travis Scott, and there’s a new Labubu connection to him too. The Astroworld rapper's Cactus Jack Jordan 1 Lows got viral, unofficial Labubu-themed customs on Friday. Congrats to whoever those are for.

@lilpapifresh Clipse labubu doll … Pusha T and malice labubu and vinyl signing @Pusha T @Clipse #labubu #clipse #malice #pushat ♬ original sound - LilPapiFresh
@netflix are these Labubus too much? NEVER! 💖 #TooMuch ♬ original sound - Netflix

