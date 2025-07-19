Katy Perry Nearly Falls Off Malfunctioning Butterfly Prop In San Francisco

Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour has been a nightmare. A few weeks ago the singer got trapped inside a malfunctioning metal sphere at a show in Australia. Last night she nearly fell off a malfunctioning butterfly prop as she soared above the crowd in San Francisco.

While singing "Roar" at the Chase Center, the pop star was interrupted when the prop abruptly dropped several feet before catching. She slipped and paused singing, but once it steadied again she continued. The incident follows a similar malfunction that happened to Beyoncé's flying car at her Cowboy Carter Tour last month. We're going to have to cancel all stage props until we can figure out what's going on.

This is only the latest misfortune in Perry's life. At one of her Australia shows — not the one at which she got trapped inside the metal sphere — she was interrupted by a stage-crasher. After nine years, she and Orlando Bloom are reportedly breaking up. She was universally made fun of after going into space (though she walked into that one). She literally had to assure her fans that she was OK. Sure, 143 was an abominable album, but hopefully this butterfly malfunction is the last of Perry's bad luck.