Charli XCX & George Daniel Got Married

1:07 PM EDT on July 19, 2025

In 2023, Charli XCX and George Daniel got engaged. The following year, the pop star took over the world with Brat. Recently Charli has been taking a step back from music to partake in various acting projects, and today she and the 1975 drummer got married.

Charli has famously chic taste, so her wedding dress is of course Vivienne Westwood. Details about the wedding are still under wraps, but a source previously told The Sun that the pair was planning to hold the ceremony in Sicily with a "six figure" budget. Stereogum congratulate the Brat bride, even if it seems our invite got lost in the mail.

Daniel’s 1975 bandmates Ross MacDonald and Adam Hann were in attendance, but apparently frontman Matty Healy couldn’t make it. “Matty flew directly from the stag celebrations in Ibiza yesterday, to be with his fiancée, Gabbriette [Bechtel], last night in LA where she has contractual commitments for her debut movie,” Page Six reports.

Along with being in the 1975, Daniel is a producer and has a record label called dh2, an imprint of Dirty Hit. He released his debut solo song "Chlorine" last year.

Charli xcx & George Daniel stun as a married couple. pic.twitter.com/yq9rL3GLAH

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 19, 2025

