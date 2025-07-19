Skip to Content
Metallica Help EDM Fest Tomorrowland Open On Schedule After Stage Fire

1:48 PM EDT on July 19, 2025

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Belgian EDM festival Tomorrowland was off to a horrific start when the main stage burned down the day before the event was supposed to begin. However, Metallica have come to the rescue by offering the stage from their M72 World Tour.

The stage was in storage in Austria and was airlifted to Belgium overnight, which meant sets from acts like Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis, Deadmau5, and Eric Prydz would happen despite all odds. Festival spokesperson Debby Wilmsen told HLN, "It was a race against time. We built a new main stage in 36 hours." Thanks to Metallica, the gates were able to open only two hours late.

"I can not believe I’m actually typing this… but my set at Tomorrowland is still happening!" Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix wrote on Instagram. "massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible @tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles — and to @Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts."

Luckily no one was injured from the fire, though a 35-year-old Canadian woman tragically died on festival grounds on Friday in a seemingly drug-related incident.

On Wednesday, @tomorrowland’s main stage burned down and there were fears they’d have to cancel the festival.

But of all people, @Metallica was generous enough to lend their entire WorldWired tour stage rig that was nearby in Austria. And now, 36 hours later, the festival… pic.twitter.com/PQrxlfqwtd

— Dante (@DanteTheDon) July 18, 2025

