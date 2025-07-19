Metallica Help EDM Fest Tomorrowland Open On Schedule After Stage Fire

The Belgian EDM festival Tomorrowland was off to a horrific start when the main stage burned down the day before the event was supposed to begin. However, Metallica have come to the rescue by offering the stage from their M72 World Tour.

The stage was in storage in Austria and was airlifted to Belgium overnight, which meant sets from acts like Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis, Deadmau5, and Eric Prydz would happen despite all odds. Festival spokesperson Debby Wilmsen told HLN, "It was a race against time. We built a new main stage in 36 hours." Thanks to Metallica, the gates were able to open only two hours late.

"I can not believe I’m actually typing this… but my set at Tomorrowland is still happening!" Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix wrote on Instagram. "massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible @tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles — and to @Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts."

Luckily no one was injured from the fire, though a 35-year-old Canadian woman tragically died on festival grounds on Friday in a seemingly drug-related incident.

Dear People of Tomorrow, WE ARE READY FOR YOU! Our teams are working day and night, with heart and soul, to turn the impossible into reality: Tomorrowland Belgium 2025 will open doors at 14:00. An alternative setup for the beloved Mainstage is planned to open at 16:00, pending… pic.twitter.com/lQrFhY9SPB — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) July 18, 2025