Blondie Ready Final Album With Clem Burke

In April, Blondie drummer Clem Burke passed away at age 70 after a private battle with cancer. The legendary band was already slated to release a new album this year, and now they've revealed it'll be coming out in the last quarter of 2025.

Guitarist Chris Stein teased the LP back in December with a picture of Debbie Harry and producer John Congleton in the studio. He reposted it yesterday (July 18), writing, "John Congleton and DH. Next Blondie album should be around last quarter this year." When a fan asked if Burke played on it, Stein replied that he "played the whole thing." The fan also inquried about a tour but Stein said "don't know."

The last Blondie record was 2017's Pollinator.