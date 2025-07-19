Skip to Content
Blondie Ready Final Album With Clem Burke

3:06 PM EDT on July 19, 2025

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 16: Blondie performs onstage during the 36th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 16, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

|Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In April, Blondie drummer Clem Burke passed away at age 70 after a private battle with cancer. The legendary band was already slated to release a new album this year, and now they've revealed it'll be coming out in the last quarter of 2025.

Guitarist Chris Stein teased the LP back in December with a picture of Debbie Harry and producer John Congleton in the studio. He reposted it yesterday (July 18), writing, "John Congleton and DH. Next Blondie album should be around last quarter this year." When a fan asked if Burke played on it, Stein replied that he "played the whole thing." The fan also inquried about a tour but Stein said "don't know."

The last Blondie record was 2017's Pollinator.

