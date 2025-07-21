Stream Tyler, The Creator’s New Album Don’t Tap The Glass

July has been a big month for megastars dropping albums on incredibly short notice. Just two days after announcing it at the final show of his four-night stand in NYC, Tyler, The Creator's new album Don’t Tap The Glass has arrived.

At just 10 tracks, Don't Tap The Glass is concise by Tyler, The Creator standards. Before release, Tyler tweeted that it would not be a concept album like most of his other recent releases. The guest list is relatively light this time, too. Pharrell Williams guests on opening track "Big Poe," which features a prominent Busta Rhymes sample from "Pass The Courvoisier, Part II." Baby Keem is credited with additional vocals and a co-write on "Don't Tap That Glass/Tweakin'," while Madison McFerrin gets a co-write and features on "Don't You Worry Baby." DAISY WORLD is credited as a backing vocalist and co-writer on "Don't You Worry Baby," and Killa C and Princess have the same role as backing vocalists and co-writers on "I'll Take Care Of You."

Tyler once again is the only credited producer. He samples and interpolates a lot of songs throughout, including some of his own tracks ("Cherry Bomb" on "I'll Take Care Of You," "THAT GUY" on "Sucka Free"). You'll also catch glimpses of hits like "My Humps" and "Knuck If You Buck" along the way.

Tyler promoted the follow-up to the nine-month-old Chromakopia with a zoo exhibit-themed installation outside Brooklyn's Barclays Center as fans were leaving the show. (The statue traveled to the Oculus at the World Trade Center later in the weekend.) He also set up a website — donttaptheglass.com — with merch for sale, including apparel, CDs, and vinyl test pressings. Leading up to the album announcement, Tyler had also been hinting at today's July 21 date by posting about it numerous times.

Last night at Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in LA, Tyler also previewed the album at a pop-up event with $5 tickets. "Don't come if you aren't going to dance," read the announcement. Afterwards, he shared this statement:

I ASKED SOME FRIENDS WHY THEY DONT DANCE IN PUBLIC AND SOME SAID BECAUSE OF THE FEAR OF BEING FILMED. I THOUGHT DAMN, A NATURAL FORM OF EXPRESSION AND A CERTAIN CONECTION THEY HAVE WITH MUSIC IS NOW A GHOST. IT MADE ME WONDER HOW MUCH OF OUR HUMAN SPIRIT GOT KILLED BECAUSE OF THE FEAR OF BEING A MEME, ALL FOR HAVING A GOOD TIME. I JUST GOT BACK FROM A 'LISTENING PARTY FOR THIS ALBUM AND MAN WAS IT ONE OF THE GREATEST NITES OF MY LIFE, 300 PEOPLE. NO PHONES ALLOWED. NO CAMERAS, JUST SPEAKERS AND A SWEATBOX. EVERYONE WAS DANCING, MOVING, EXPRESSING, SWEATING. IT WAS TRULY BEAUTIFUL, I PLAYED THE ALBUM FRONT TO BACK TWICE, IT FELT LIKE THAT PENT UP ENERGY FINALLY GOT RELEASED AND WE CRAVED THE IDEA OF LETTING MORE OF IT OUT THERE WAS A FREEDOM THAT FILLED THE ROOM, A BALL OF ENERGY THAT MIGHT NOT TRANSLATE TO EVERY SPEAKER THAT PLAYS THIS ALBUM BUT MAN DID THAT ROOM NAIL IT. THIS ALBUM WAS NOT MADE FOR SITTING STILL, DANCING DRIVING RUNNING ANY TYPE OF MOVEMENT IS RECOMMENDED TO MAYBE UNDERSTAND THE SPIRIT OF IT. ONLY AT AT FULL VOLUME

DONT TAP THE GLASS

Below, stream Don't Tap The Glass and check out the video for "Stop Playing With Me," featuring appearances from Clipse and LeBron James with his business partner Maverick Carter.

Don't Tap The Glass is out now on Columbia.