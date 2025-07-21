Pentagram’s First Australian Tour Canceled Over “Current Allegations”

Virginia doom metal veterans Pentagram were set to tour Australia and New Zealand for the first time next month, but the tour has been called off. As Lambgoat points out, the shows are now "on hiatus" after journalist and activist Sherele Moody and her organization the Red Heart Campaign brought renewed attention to Pentagram frontman Bobby Liebling's 2017 conviction for abusing a vulnerable adult, stemming from a violent attack on his 87-year-old mother. Liebling was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years' probation for the crime, and Pentagram toured without him at the time.

"Due to the current allegations surrounding the Pentagram Australian/New Zealand Tour, Hardline Media have decided to put this tour on hiatus," reads a since-deleted statement from promoter Hardline Media, shared with media on Friday. "To be clear, no VISAs have been granted, as has been stated previously by other media. No venues or any staff hitherto are party to these allegations. With great respect, we appreciate your patience and understanding while we manage this situation."

Liebling became a meme this year when footage of him staring intensely during a performance of "The Ghoul" in California went viral on TikTok. The band has leaned into the meme, posting Lego and puppet versions of the footage on its Instagram account.