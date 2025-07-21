Madi Diaz Announces New Album Fatal Optimist: Hear “Feel Something”

Madi Diaz's previous album, last year's Weird Faith, earned her a spot on our list of Best Albums Of 2024 as well as her first Grammy nominations. Today the Los Angeles-based folk-pop artist has already announced its follow-up Fatal Optimist, out in October, with the lead single "Feel Something."

Diaz wrote Fatal Optimist after a particularly devastating breakup with someone she thought she'd be spending the rest of her life with. Having already felt like she was on an "emotional island" of sorts navigating a weakening relationship, she relocated by herself to a literal island, writing the songs she'd later flesh out in the studio with co-producer Gabe Wax (Soccer Mommy, Zach Bryan). While there are a few subtle accompaniments, Fatal Optimist is mostly Diaz alone, mirroring that isolation. "Fatal Optimism is the innate hope for something magical," she explains ain a press release. "It’s the weird faith that kicks in while knowing that there is just plain risk that comes with wanting someone or something. It’s when you have no control over the outcome, but still choose to experience every moment that happens, and put your whole heart in it."

The urgent, anxiety-ridden acoustic number "Feel Something" is about those moments when the deep desire to connect with someone overrides logic. Listen to it and see the tracklist for Fatal Optimist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Hope Less"

02 "Ambivalence"

03 "Feel Something"

04 "Good Liar"

05 "Lone Wolf"

06 "Heavy Metal"

07 "If Time Does What It’s Supposed To"

08 "Flirting"

09 "Why'd You Have To Bring Me Flowers"

10 "Time Difference"

11 "Fatal Optimist"

Fatal Optimist is out 10/10 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.