News

FireAid Concert Funds Reportedly Not Going To Victims: “It’s Helping Nonprofits”

10:31 AM EDT on July 21, 2025

FireAid, the massive benefit concert for those affected by the LA wildfires, reportedly raised an estimated $100 million. The concert -- which featured a surprise Nirvana reunion with St. Vincent and Joan Jett, massive pop stars like Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish, and icons like Joni Mitchell -- took place this past January at the neighboring Inglewood venues Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, but now wildfire victims have been asking where all this fundraised support has gone. One person trying to come up with some answers about how victims can receive direct financial help is LA-based investigative journalist Sue Pascoe, who runs the site Circling The News.

In a recent TV interview, Pascoe shared her experience reaching out to the Annenberg Foundation, which was tasked with distributing funds, this past April. The foundation responded that the money raised was intended for specifically nonprofits, not individuals affected by the fires. Pascoe points out there's a large variety of organizations that received funds, some more seemingly credible than others, but it's not disclosed how much each nonprofit is given. Initially, Annenberg distributed 50 million dollars to 120 different non-profits. Another $25 million was distributed last month.

When she was asked what she thought about the vetting process for financial distribution, Pascoe responded, "I think they're not helping the victims at all." She continued, "This FireAid money is not helping the people. It's helping nonprofits, many of them who have executives that are getting a six-figure salary. The money is not going to the victims that you wanted the money to go to."

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt, who has been battling the government of California and their mishandling of the natural disaster, reshared the interview with the caption: "100 million dollar fire aid scam."

UPDATE: FireAid has shared a statement denying claims that its funds are not going to victims:

