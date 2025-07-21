Watch Kreayshawn Perform For The First Time In Over A Decade At Mosswood Meltdown

The Oakland music festival Mosswood Meltdown returned to Mosswood Park over the weekend. Hosted by the legendary John Waters, the fest boasted a lineup including Devo, Osees, Bratmobile, Shannon & The Clams, La Luz, and a new version of the Exploding Hearts featuring sole surviving member Terry Six. Also on the bill: Oakland native Kreayshawn, who you likely remember from the early 2010s viral rap hit "Gucci Gucci," in what was billed as her first proper performance in more than a decade.

Kreayshawn did sing "Gucci Gucci" during a DJ set at Smoker's Club in 2022 and at Rolling Loud in 2017 (as a last-minute replacement for PnB Rock), but Mosswood Meltdown was a proper set and Waters introduced it as her first in over a decade. When she took the stage on Sunday, flanked by none other than Hello Kitty, Waters introduced her with a very kind speech:

Some have called our next singer the coolest act to ever come out of Oakland. Her badass mom played gigs with the Trashwomen, and she recorded a song that went viral when she was just 21 years old. And it's racked up to this day 70 million YouTube hits. But it didn't make her happy; it made her crazy! She went into hiding for a decade and over the years amassed deserved respect and fascination, only to re-emerge and become insta-more famous. We've been trying to book her here for years, and now it's finally happening. Her first gig in over a decade — yeah! Fame first fucked her up like Greta Garbage, but her fans rallied and picked her up, right? She sings about blackmailing your cheating boyfriend and burning down his house. Alright! But you'll be won over by her ferocious grace. She's way beyond "Gucci Gucci." She's no hip-hop hoochie coochie. No, she's a legend in our minds. Please welcome Kreayshawn.

You can watch that speech below along with several clips from the performance.