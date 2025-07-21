Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Becomes First Song To Spend 100 Weeks On Hot 100

"Lose Control" is not going away. As Billboard reports, Teddy Swims' signature hit has become the first song in history to hang around on the Hot 100 for 100 weeks. The country soul track first appeared on the chart in August 2023, and it reached #1 for a week in March 2024. Given that it's still all the way up at #9 this week, it seems like it will be many more weeks before it departs the Hot 100.

The last single to come close to the triple-digit milestone was Glass Animals’ "Heat Waves," which spent 91 weeks on the Hot 100 between 2021-2022. That song first set the record for most weeks on the chart at 59, then continued to chart for another 32 weeks.

In other Hot 100 news, Alex Warren’s "Ordinary" is #1 for the seventh week, depriving guitar god Mk.gee of a chart-topping hit. Mk.gee is a writer, producer, and guitarist on Justin Bieber's "Daisies," which debuted at #2. That's nonetheless a new Hot 100 peak for a Mk.gee-involved track; Drake's "Fair Trade," which samples Charlotte Day Wilson's Mk.gee collab "Mountains," peaked at #3.

Morgan Wallen's "What I Want" featuring Tate McRae stays at #3 this week. "Golden" by HUNTR/X, the breakout track from the hit animated Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, rises two spots to #4, shifting Wallen's "Just In Case" to #5 and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” to #6. Ravyn Lenae's "Love Me Not," off last year's Birds Eye, became her first entry on the Hot 100 in April; this week it climbs five spots to #7, becoming her first Hot 100 top 10 hit. Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” drops to #8 after last week's #2 debut, while Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” stays at # 10.