Titanic – “La dueña”

Last month Titanic, the experimental duo of Mabe Fratti and Héctor Tosta (aka I. la Católica), announced their new album Hagen and shared its lead single "Gotera," which ruled. They've followed it up today with another advance track, "La dueña." The song is a swooning traditional ballad steeped in melodrama, but with chaos breaking out around the edges. It's a bit less abrasive than Titanic's prior single but no less dynamic.

Tosta's statement:

I remember that we were in Austria waiting backstage to do a show as an opener for Ben Howard. I was playing the guitar just to warm up for the show but noodling around and fell in love with a very simple progression of chords. A progression that I have played a million times and that you can find in a million songs. I don't know why but in that particular time I fell in love with it. Then, when we were on the plane going back to México, I started to write in my notebook a lot of options of a heartbroken elegant and classic old lady that felt betrayed by love. In that year I was going very often to a karaoke bar in Mexico called el Timon de Cortez and I just realised how good it feels to sing a ballad with all your heart.

José Ostos directed a "La dueña" video that looks a lot like an old-school telenovela. Watch below.

Hagen is out 9/5 via Unheard Of Hope.