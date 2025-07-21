The Who Kick Off Farewell Tour, Roger Daltrey Sings While Kneeling Due To Leg Cramps

The Who's Roger Daltrey is down on his knees. No, seriously. Last night, the Who played their first show of their "The Song Is Over" farewell tour at Anfiteatro Camerini in Piazzola Sul Brenta, Italy. The group played a 20-song set. Towards the end, according to setlist.fm, Daltrey knelt while singing "See Me, Feel Me" due to leg cramps.

Daltrey stayed kneeling for only a little while, making it through the song's tender opening. Fittingly, after he cried the lyric "heal me," before the song fully escalated, he stood up.

Last night's show was also the first show the Who have played together since firing, re-hiring, and re-firing drummer Zak Starkey, and finally replacing him with Scott Devours.

"I think Roger just got lost. Roger’s finding it difficult. I have to be careful what I say about Roger because he gets angry if I say anything about him at all," bandmate Pete Townshend recently admitted, trying to understand the debacle.

In an interview with AP Entertainment, Daltrey detailed that tension between Townshend and himself. "He likes boats. I hate boats. I like my feet on the ground. I like my feet in the mud," he said, explaining some key differences. "He likes fashion. I don't give a shit. I hate new clothes. So we're total opposites." Despite their differences, Daltrey went on to admit that they have a special chemistry that needs to be cherished.

Check out video of their performance and the interview clip below.

Roger Daltrey talks about the onstage "chemistry" between he and Pete Townshend, his bandmate in The Who, despite being total opposites. pic.twitter.com/pWFobKu20c — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 21, 2025

SETLIST:

01 "I Can't Explain"

02 "Substitute"

03 "Who Are You"

04 "Love Ain't for Keepin'"

05 "Bargain"

06 "The Seeker"

07 "Pinball Wizard"

08 "Behind Blue Eyes"

09 "The Real Me"

10 "5:15"

11 "I'm One"

12 "I've Had Enough"

13 "Love, Reign O'er Me"

14 "Eminence Front"

15 "My Generation"

16 "Cry If You Want"

17 "See Me, Feel Me"

18 "You Better You Bet"

19 "Baba O'Riley"

20 "Won't Get Fooled Again"