Jobber – “Pillman’s Got A Gun”

10:32 AM EDT on July 22, 2025

Natalie Piserchio

Jobber have a knack for fun, hooky bangers, like their Jobber To The Stars lead single "Nightmare," but the New York indie rock crew is also skilled at grungy slowburners. "Pillman’s Got A Gun," out today, is the latter, and it's another great preview of their new album.

"Pillman’s Got A Gun" is inspired by pro wrestler Brian Pillman. Here's what bandleader Kate Meizner says about it:

The song grew out of my profound appreciation and fascination with Pillman after learning more about his iconic moments and his life. Some references are overt, but his story made me think a lot about how the pressure that comes with cultivating a chaotic persona can trap you in a cycle of constantly trying to outdo yourself.

For the video, we went all out to celebrate Pillman by building a shrine filled with artifacts honoring his life and memory. I shared the idea with my friend Brittany Reeber, who is an incredible director, and she had amazing, creative suggestions to use production design, choreography, and mysterious, atmospheric elements to bring the concept to another level. She also brought in Jayne Clark (production designer) to make the shrine look beautiful and spooky while also incorporating all sorts of fun Pillman easter eggs for wrestling fans to hunt for (a Hart foundation teddy bear, action figures, and his ‘screw you' sunglasses, to name a few).

Watch below.

Jobber To The Stars is out 8/22 via Exploding In Sound.

