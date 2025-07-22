Automatic Announce New Album Is It Now?: Hear “Mercury”

The Strokes famously used an album title to ask: Is This It? Now, with their new LP, Automatic are asking: Is It Now? The LA trio released the title track last month, but they're announcing the record today and releasing the second single "Mercury."

Vocalist and synth player Izzy Glaudini says the lyrics of the new track are a reminder "not to fall into nihilism or cynicism, to instead see life through a bit of a spiritual lens." She continues, “Despite the horrible shit constantly happening, life can still be mysterious and beautiful. I wanted to lean into a sense of dreaminess, and to have the verses feel like a dark lullaby.”

Is It Now? was produced by Loren Humphrey (Arctic Monkeys, Cameron Winter) and follows 2022's Excess. Hear "Mercury" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Black Box"

02 "mq9"

03 "Mercury"

04 "Lazy"

05 "Country Song"

06 "Is It Now?"

07 "Don't Wanna Dance"

08 "Smog Summer"

09 "The Prize"

10 "PlayBoi"

11 "Terminal"

TOUR DATES:

09/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/17 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf Denver

09/19 - Chicago, IL @ Outset

09/20 - Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

09/21 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

09/23 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

09/24 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Fillmore

09/27 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/29 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

09/30 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

10/01 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/03 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

10/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/05 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)

10/06 - El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

10/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/09 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive

10/10 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Is It Now? is out 9/26 via Stones Throw. Pre-order it here.