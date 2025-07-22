Skip to Content
Automatic Announce New Album Is It Now?: Hear “Mercury”

11:24 AM EDT on July 22, 2025

The Strokes famously used an album title to ask: Is This It? Now, with their new LP, Automatic are asking: Is It Now? The LA trio released the title track last month, but they're announcing the record today and releasing the second single "Mercury."

Vocalist and synth player Izzy Glaudini says the lyrics of the new track are a reminder "not to fall into nihilism or cynicism, to instead see life through a bit of a spiritual lens." She continues, “Despite the horrible shit constantly happening, life can still be mysterious and beautiful. I wanted to lean into a sense of dreaminess, and to have the verses feel like a dark lullaby.”

Is It Now? was produced by Loren Humphrey (Arctic Monkeys, Cameron Winter) and follows 2022's Excess. Hear "Mercury" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Black Box"
02 "mq9"
03 "Mercury"
04 "Lazy"
05 "Country Song"
06 "Is It Now?"
07 "Don't Wanna Dance"
08 "Smog Summer"
09 "The Prize"
10 "PlayBoi"
11 "Terminal"

TOUR DATES:
09/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
09/17 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf Denver
09/19 - Chicago, IL @ Outset
09/20 - Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery
09/21 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
09/23 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
09/24 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Fillmore
09/27 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
09/29 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
09/30 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records
10/01 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
10/03 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
10/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/05 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)
10/06 - El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace
10/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
10/09 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive
10/10 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Is It Now? is out 9/26 via Stones Throw. Pre-order it here.

Erica Snyder

