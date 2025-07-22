Superchunk – “Stuck In A Dream”

The final advance single from Superchunk's new album Songs In The Key Of Yikes is a crowd-pleaser. Following “Everybody Dies,” "Bruised Lung," "Is It Making You Feel Something," and "No Hope," "Stuck In A Dream" is the antepenultimate track and it's a real blast.

“Based on an actual dream that wouldn’t end, it’s a late-in-the-sequence upbeat number put there to reward everyone who’s listened that far,” Mac McCaughan explains. “Voted song most likely to become ‘fastest and most requested song on the record we never play live’ à la ‘Her Royal Fisticuffs’ and ‘Slow Drip,’ but I think we will learn it for real. Great backing vocals by Laura King.”

Listen below.

Songs In The Key Of Yikes is out 8/22 via Merge.