Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Mac DeMarco – “Holy”

10:04 AM EDT on July 22, 2025

Mac DeMarco's back with another laid-back stunner. Last month's Guitar lead single "Home" was a gentle rumination on his birthplace, and the new one "Holy" is a sparse yet cosmic tune about superstition.

"Holy" comes with an endearingly goofy music video, about which the singer-songwriter explains, "I waded around in the ocean fully clothed for a couple hours and completely filled my boots with seawater. There were some other shots on some rocks I kept trying too, but in the end the clip of me falling in the garden and eating the apple was best. Thank you for listening."

Watch below.

Guitar is out 8/22 on Mac’s Record Label.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Peter Gabriel – “Put The Bucket Down”

February 1, 2026
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026
New Music

Cobrah Announces Debut Album Torn: Hear “Hush”

January 30, 2026
New Music

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis – “Deface The Currency”

January 30, 2026
New Music

Head Crack’s New EP Zero 2 Dust Is Old-School Thrashy Hardcore Excellence

January 30, 2026
New Music

Georgia Gets By Announces Debut Album Heavy Meadow: Hear “Faded Rose”

January 30, 2026