Mac DeMarco – “Holy”

Mac DeMarco's back with another laid-back stunner. Last month's Guitar lead single "Home" was a gentle rumination on his birthplace, and the new one "Holy" is a sparse yet cosmic tune about superstition.

"Holy" comes with an endearingly goofy music video, about which the singer-songwriter explains, "I waded around in the ocean fully clothed for a couple hours and completely filled my boots with seawater. There were some other shots on some rocks I kept trying too, but in the end the clip of me falling in the garden and eating the apple was best. Thank you for listening."

Watch below.

Guitar is out 8/22 on Mac’s Record Label.