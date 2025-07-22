Cold Gawd – “Golden Postcard”

Last we heard from So-Cal shoegazers Cold Gawd was their very good album I'll Drown On This Earth. Now, as we approach that project's one-year birthday, they've returned with another single "Golden Postcard," reminding us of their unsullied penchant for bristly dream-pop.

Bassist/vocalist Cameron "Duck" Burris details the song's intention: "It’s for new lovers: something that evokes the rush of a burgeoning relationship. It's lustful, hopeful and consuming. Those feelings might be idealized but they're nevertheless palpable."

Listen to "Golden Postcard" below.