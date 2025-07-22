Shallowater Announce New Album God’s Gonna Give You A Million Dollars: Hear “Highway”

Shallowater is the name of a town in West Texas, but it's also the name of a Houston-based "dirtgaze" band who make loud, fuzzy rock music with a hint of a country twist. Shallowater have performed with rising indie favorites like Horse Jumper Of Love and TAGABOW and earned co-signs from proper stars like Ethel Cain. Today the trio have announced a new album on the way called God's Gonna Give You A Million Dollars, and lead single "Highway" is out now.

Shallowater made God's Gonna Give You A Million Dollars at Drop Of Sun Studios with Alex Farrar (MJ Lenderman, Hotline TNT, Waxahatchee), citing Texan encounters like endless highway drives, natural disasters, and listening to country music as some of the inspiring imagery behindit. "Highway" is sweeping and melodramatic, deploying a healthy amount of pedal steel over a slowcore chug that gradually builds into a full-on electric guitar cacophony. Listen to it below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=NsSHyhhpOII

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMaebhtAJfW/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The self-released God's Gonna Give You A Million Dollars is out 9/5.