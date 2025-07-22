Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Shallowater Announce New Album God’s Gonna Give You A Million Dollars: Hear “Highway”

11:59 AM EDT on July 22, 2025

Shallowater is the name of a town in West Texas, but it's also the name of a Houston-based "dirtgaze" band who make loud, fuzzy rock music with a hint of a country twist. Shallowater have performed with rising indie favorites like Horse Jumper Of Love and TAGABOW and earned co-signs from proper stars like Ethel Cain. Today the trio have announced a new album on the way called God's Gonna Give You A Million Dollars, and lead single "Highway" is out now.

Shallowater made God's Gonna Give You A Million Dollars at Drop Of Sun Studios with Alex Farrar (MJ Lenderman, Hotline TNT, Waxahatchee), citing Texan encounters like endless highway drives, natural disasters, and listening to country music as some of the inspiring imagery behindit. "Highway" is sweeping and melodramatic, deploying a healthy amount of pedal steel over a slowcore chug that gradually builds into a full-on electric guitar cacophony. Listen to it below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=NsSHyhhpOII
https://www.instagram.com/p/DMaebhtAJfW/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The self-released God's Gonna Give You A Million Dollars is out 9/5.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Peter Gabriel – “Put The Bucket Down”

February 1, 2026
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026
New Music

Cobrah Announces Debut Album Torn: Hear “Hush”

January 30, 2026
New Music

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis – “Deface The Currency”

January 30, 2026
New Music

Head Crack’s New EP Zero 2 Dust Is Old-School Thrashy Hardcore Excellence

January 30, 2026
New Music

Georgia Gets By Announces Debut Album Heavy Meadow: Hear “Faded Rose”

January 30, 2026