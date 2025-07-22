Wet Leg Shave Pits To Celebrate #1 Album

The most radical thing a feminine-presenting person can do is let their armpit hair grow freely. Just kidding, but some of the dudes occupying Wet Leg's social media comments are really thrown off by a little scruff in vocalist Rhian Teasdale's pits! Last week the UK rockers' new sophomore album moisturizer debuted at #1 on the UK album chart, edging out Oasis’ singles compilation Time Flies…1994-2009 (which was released in 2010 but is picking up steam again due to current events). Ahead of that news, Teasdale posted a funny video on social media promising that if moisturizer beat Oasis to #1, she'd "shave the pits." Looking back on that clip, I realize she didn't explicitly specify whose pits would get shaven. We all just assumed it'd be her own. Silly us!

Wet Leg celebrated their chart victory by sharing a photo carousel on Instagram today featuring the band on the beach with a razor. The caption reads: "josh, henry & ellis sacrificed their tufts so that rhian & hester could keep their superpowers." Lo and behold, the three guys who play in Wet Leg have relinquished their armpit hair while Teasdale and her other female bandmate, Hester Chambers, appear to have kept theirs intact. I guess no promises were broken as long as someone's pits were shaved. Well played. See the photos below.

