MAVI – “Jammers Anonymous” (Feat. Niontay)

A few months ago North Carolina rapper MAVI reunited with Earl Sweatshirt for their succinct, soul-sampling collab "Landgrab." Last month, he followed up with the buoyant "Potluck" alongside Smino. Today, he's shared another great disparate single, this time featuring Florida-raised, Brooklyn-based rapper Niontay, called "Jammers Anonymous."

Of all three singles that MAVI has shared this year, "Jammers Anonymous" is the grittiest. The bass is thick, dragging itself across the floor as MAVI and Niontay trade unbothered verses. "You won't never see my name in no paperwork, huh/ 'Fore I pull down on ya bitch, get to tape her first," Niontay begins. MAVI's return is seamless: "Invisible ink she's sending me things that not safe for work." The two effortlessly cascade through brassy blowouts and an ear-wormy bell melody.

The single comes with a video that takes place in MAVI’s native Charlotte, NC with a classic BMW E31. Watch it below.