Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

MAVI – “Jammers Anonymous” (Feat. Niontay)

4:00 PM EDT on July 22, 2025

A few months ago North Carolina rapper MAVI reunited with Earl Sweatshirt for their succinct, soul-sampling collab "Landgrab." Last month, he followed up with the buoyant "Potluck" alongside Smino. Today, he's shared another great disparate single, this time featuring Florida-raised, Brooklyn-based rapper Niontay, called "Jammers Anonymous."

Of all three singles that MAVI has shared this year, "Jammers Anonymous" is the grittiest. The bass is thick, dragging itself across the floor as MAVI and Niontay trade unbothered verses. "You won't never see my name in no paperwork, huh/ 'Fore I pull down on ya bitch, get to tape her first," Niontay begins. MAVI's return is seamless: "Invisible ink she's sending me things that not safe for work." The two effortlessly cascade through brassy blowouts and an ear-wormy bell melody.

The single comes with a video that takes place in MAVI’s native Charlotte, NC with a classic BMW E31. Watch it below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Peter Gabriel – “Put The Bucket Down”

February 1, 2026
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026
New Music

Cobrah Announces Debut Album Torn: Hear “Hush”

January 30, 2026
New Music

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis – “Deface The Currency”

January 30, 2026
New Music

Head Crack’s New EP Zero 2 Dust Is Old-School Thrashy Hardcore Excellence

January 30, 2026
New Music

Georgia Gets By Announces Debut Album Heavy Meadow: Hear “Faded Rose”

January 30, 2026