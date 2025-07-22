Deftones Announce Día De Los Deftones Festival 2025 With Clipse, Deafheaven, & More

A couple of weeks ago Deftones announced that they'd be releasing their 10th studio album private music next month. The alt-metal icons have already mapped out a big arena tour for the album's release, and today they've officially added one more to their schedule: Their sixth annual Día De Los Deftones, returning to San Diego's Petco Park on Nov. 1.

As per usual, this year's Día De Los Deftones brings a healthy mix of alt-rock, indie rock, and a bit of hip-hop. Aside from Chino Moreno and company, the lineup also features Clipse (who just returned with their first new album in 16 years), Deafheaven (self-explanatory), rock-rapper Rico Nasty, and hyperpop rapper 2hollis. There's also South Texas shoegazers Glare, UK noise-rockers University, Australia-based pop-punk artist Ecca Vandal, and Mexican muli-instrumentalist Regulo Caro. Sounds fun!

General ticket sales begin this Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT here.