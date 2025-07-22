Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Deftones Announce Día De Los Deftones Festival 2025 With Clipse, Deafheaven, & More

5:03 PM EDT on July 22, 2025

A couple of weeks ago Deftones announced that they'd be releasing their 10th studio album private music next month. The alt-metal icons have already mapped out a big arena tour for the album's release, and today they've officially added one more to their schedule: Their sixth annual Día De Los Deftones, returning to San Diego's Petco Park on Nov. 1.

As per usual, this year's Día De Los Deftones brings a healthy mix of alt-rock, indie rock, and a bit of hip-hop. Aside from Chino Moreno and company, the lineup also features Clipse (who just returned with their first new album in 16 years), Deafheaven (self-explanatory), rock-rapper Rico Nasty, and hyperpop rapper 2hollis. There's also South Texas shoegazers Glare, UK noise-rockers University, Australia-based pop-punk artist Ecca Vandal, and Mexican muli-instrumentalist Regulo Caro. Sounds fun!

General ticket sales begin this Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Home Is Where Guitarist Joins Portugal. The Man For Victory Academy Benefit

February 2, 2026
News

Watch Pulp Cover ABBA With The BBC Concert Orchestra

February 2, 2026
News

Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Grammys Host Trevor Noah

February 2, 2026
News

Troubled Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Has A New Trailer

February 2, 2026
News

Funkadelic Bassist Billy Bass Nelson Dead At 75

February 2, 2026
News

Notoriously Apolitical Jelly Roll Says He Plans To Speak Out About Politics “In The Next Week”

February 2, 2026