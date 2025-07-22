M. Ward, Howe Gelb, & Mark McCausland Announce Debut Album As Geckøs: Hear “El Techno”

There's a new folk supertrio in town. Geckøs is the latest project from Americana musician M. Ward (known for his solo work and the She & Him project with Zooey Deschanel), Tucson-based songwriter Howe Gelb, and Irish multi-instrumentalist Mark McCausland aka McKowski. They released their debut single "Dance Of The Gecko" in April, which was a consequence of being at the right place at the right time. "Something caught fire and the song wrote itself in front of us, completely by accident. Luckily Gabe Sullivan was there to press the record button and bottle the magic," McKowski explained. Today, they're announcing a full self-titled album's worth of magic with new single “El Techno."

The three have collaborated with each other throughout the years, but it was a wedding of a mutual friend in Tucson that sparked their band's creative flame. Geckøs managed to keep their collaboration alive transatlantically, sending ideas back and forth between Omagh, Portland, and Tucson. Their music is a detailed quilt of Southwestern indie folk, Spanish influences, and Irish mysticism.

Listen to "El Techno" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Wedding Waltz"

02 "Dance Of The Gecko"

03 "Lo Hice"

04 "Black Diamond"

05 "El Techno"

06 "Scoundrel"

07 "River Song"

08 "Botas Negras"

09 "Blame It On The Ocean"

10 "Equilibrio"

11 "Red Spade"

Geckøs out 9/26 on Org Music and PIAPTK Records. Pre-order here.