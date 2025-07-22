Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

That’s Dr. PinkPantheress To You

4:47 PM EDT on July 22, 2025

PinkPantheress' father was a statistics professor at the University of Kent, and she was a student there when her music career blew up. She even mentioned the uni onstage at Glastonbury last month. So although she dropped out of school to make a go at pop stardom — a venture that's been going pretty well for her — she was invited back to campus today to be presented with an honorary doctorate of music.

The artist born Victoria Walker was one of eight people granted honorary doctorates in a ceremony today at Canterbury Cathedral. A statement on the school's social channels explains, "In recognition of her contribution to, and achievements in music in the digital age, PinkPantheress will be made Doctor of Music during one of our graduation ceremonies at Canterbury Cathedral."

While acknowledging that she did not stay in school, PinkPantheress used her time at the podium to describe her longstanding connection to Kent and advocate against defunding collegiate music programs in the UK. "“I cannot believe this and legit every single person who graduated with a doctorate or any degree today at kent uni, I am in awe of you, you’re the future you’re everything, i am not worthy of being in your presence," she wrote on TikTok after. Watch her speech below.

@stereogum

Her name is Dr. Pink and she’s really glad to meet you @??☺️ #PinkPantheress #UniversityOfKent #doctorate #Uni

♬ original sound - stereogum
@pinkpantheress

i cannot believe this and legit every single person who graduated with a doctorate or any degree today at kent uni, i am in awe of you, you’re the future you’re everything, i am not worthy of being in your presence @University of Kent

♬ Illegal - PinkPantheress

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Home Is Where Guitarist Joins Portugal. The Man For Victory Academy Benefit

February 2, 2026
News

Watch Pulp Cover ABBA With The BBC Concert Orchestra

February 2, 2026
News

Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Grammys Host Trevor Noah

February 2, 2026
News

Troubled Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Has A New Trailer

February 2, 2026
News

Funkadelic Bassist Billy Bass Nelson Dead At 75

February 2, 2026
News

Notoriously Apolitical Jelly Roll Says He Plans To Speak Out About Politics “In The Next Week”

February 2, 2026