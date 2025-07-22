That’s Dr. PinkPantheress To You

PinkPantheress' father was a statistics professor at the University of Kent, and she was a student there when her music career blew up. She even mentioned the uni onstage at Glastonbury last month. So although she dropped out of school to make a go at pop stardom — a venture that's been going pretty well for her — she was invited back to campus today to be presented with an honorary doctorate of music.

The artist born Victoria Walker was one of eight people granted honorary doctorates in a ceremony today at Canterbury Cathedral. A statement on the school's social channels explains, "In recognition of her contribution to, and achievements in music in the digital age, PinkPantheress will be made Doctor of Music during one of our graduation ceremonies at Canterbury Cathedral."

While acknowledging that she did not stay in school, PinkPantheress used her time at the podium to describe her longstanding connection to Kent and advocate against defunding collegiate music programs in the UK. "“I cannot believe this and legit every single person who graduated with a doctorate or any degree today at kent uni, I am in awe of you, you’re the future you’re everything, i am not worthy of being in your presence," she wrote on TikTok after. Watch her speech below.